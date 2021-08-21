Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Seetimaar to release in theatres in September

Gopichand, who is known for his tempered aggression and suaveness, will be next seen in the sports film Seetimaarr. Gopichand, who is known for his tempered aggression and suaveness will be next seen in the sports film Seetimaarr. The makers took to Twitter and shared a new poster of Gopichand from Seetimaarr to announce the release date. The sports drama Seetimaar would hit the big screens in September but an official release date is yet to be decided.

The film is helmed by Sampath Nandi, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Digangana Suryavanshi as the leading ladies. After a long postponement due to COVID-19, the makers of the film announced the details about the release date. Check out the poster and release announcement post here:

Since last year, the team rigorously shot for the film at various places in India and wrapped up the shoot around March. However, due to Coronavirus, Seetimaar was postponed continuously. The film was initially scheduled to release in theatres on April 2, but was postponed due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Seetimaarr is based on the Kabbadi sport, where Gopichand will play the role of a coach from Andhra Pradesh, who will have a face off with Tamannaah’s character Jwala Reddy, the coach of the Telangana all girls hockey team. The film also includes Bhumika Chawla Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, Rehaman, and Tarun Arora in pivotal roles. Mani Sharma is composing the music.