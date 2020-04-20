Gopichand clears the air after rumours surface about his role in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe

Tollywood star Gopichand stated that he will not be starring in Rajinikanth's next film Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva.

While the makers of Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe have been sharing many updates about the movie’s casting on their social media space, some reports surfaced stating that the film will have popular Tollywood actor Gopichand as the film’s main antagonist. Following this, the actor told a telugu news portal that he will not be starring in the film. However, he stated that the film’s director Siruthai Siva is his friend and that he will write a script for him after Annaatthe’s works are finished.

Starring Rajinikanth as the lead actor, Annaatthe has Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara as female leads. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film also has Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in other key roles. The film’s shooting was happening at a brisk pace in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City until the government imposed the lockdown to contain the COVID 19 situation. The first schedule of Annaatthe was wrapped up a couple of months back.

The makers had earlier planned to shoot the second and third shooting schedules in Kolkata and Pune respectively, after wrapping up the first schedule in Hyderabad. However, they cancelled the shooting in Pune and Kolkata and started the second schedule too in Hyderabad. The makers of the film recently revealed the title look, which was earlier called Thalaivar 168. D Iman has been roped in to compose music for Annaatthe.

