Gopichand Malineni started following Thalapathy Vijay on Instagram amid reports of teaming up for a new movie

Since the last few days, the tinsel town has been buzzing with reports about director Gopichand Malineni teaming up with Thalapathy Vijay. While there is no official confirmation regarding it, the latest reports have added much-needed fuel. The Veera Simha Reddy director has officially begun following Vijay on Instagram amid reports of their possible collab for the upcoming film.

Amid reports of Gopichand Malineni and Thalapathy Vijay's rumours of collaboration, the director has started following him on Instagram. According to reports, Malineni narrated a power-packed mass story to the actor and he seems to be impressed with it. It is not clear whether Gopichand will be directing Thalapathy 68, 69 or Thalapathy 70. However, it is widely circulated that Atlee will be directing Thalapathy 68, which is likely to be produced by Sun Pictures or Raaj Kamal Films International. An official statement regarding this is awaited as well.

Gopichand Malineni is known for his unapologetic, over-the-top masala entertainers and has earlier directed films like Bodyguard, Balupu, Pandaga Chesko, Winner, Krack and Veera Simha Reddy with Balakrishna, his recent blockbuster. If the reports turn out to be true, we can't wait to see what Gopichand will bring out with Vijay. He is loved as an action hero among Tamil audiences with blockbuster movies like Ghilli, Theri, Mersal, Bigil and more.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Leo with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor and his team wrapped up a long schedule in Kashmir and have taken break. The next schedule is expected to begin this month.

Leo is reportedly said to be based on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. She is pairing up with Vijay after 14 long years. The film features a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others. Leo is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, this year. Anirudh Ravichander is composing songs and the original score for the project

