Gopichand Malineni's next with Balakrishna based on true incidents?

Balayya was impressed with the script and reportedly, he gave his nod immediately to be a part of Gopichand Malineni directorial.

After the success of Ravi Teja starrer Krack, director Gopichand Malineni has started working on his next with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Like Krack, Gopichand Malineni’s film with Balakrishna also seems to be based on true incidents. One can see, the director in the above picture is seen sitting in a 100 years old library in Vetapalem in Prakasam district and as he begins his research work for the film's script. Mythri Movie Makers will be producing the yet-to-be-titled film and the official announcement on the same will be out soon.

Balayya was impressed with the script and reportedly, he gave his nod immediately to be a part of the film. Meanwhile, Balakrishna is busy with the shooting of Boyapati Srinu's film BB3 which is tentatively Akhanda. Balayya will be seen as a powerful IAS officer in the film that stars Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead. Naveen Chandra will be seen in a pivotal role. The film marks Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu's third collaboration after blockbusters Simha and Legend.

The one-minute teaser of the film released recently and it has set high expectations. Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy, Akhanda also stars Srikanth, who makes his debut as the antagonist.

Sharing the teaser of Akhanda on Twitter, the makers tweeted, "Here's the massive title roar of Blockbuster combo #NandamuriBalakrishna #BoyapatiSrinu."

