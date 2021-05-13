Gopichand pens sweet note for his wife on their anniversary: There’s no gift in the world as wonderful as you

On his eighth wedding anniversary, Gopichand showers love on his wife Reshma with a heartwarming post.

Tollywood actor Gopichand is one of the most talked about actors in the industry who is known for his stunning looks and acting prowess. In fact, the actor also enjoys a massive female fan following and never miss a chance to leave the ladies in awe of his swag. Interestingly, the Seetimaarr actor broke a million hearts when he had married Reshma in 2013 and the couple has been head over heels in love ever since. In fact, they don’t miss a chance to dish out major relationship goals.

So, as the power couple celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary, Gopichand made sure to shower love on his ladylove. He shared a love filled picture with Reshma from one of their vacation. In the picture, Gopichand looked dapper in his white t-shirt, baby pink coloured blazer and blue trousers, while Reshma looked beautiful in her purple coloured outfit. In the caption, he called his wife as the most special person in his life. He wrote, “There’s no gift in the world that could ever be as wonderful as you, Happy anniversary to the most special person in my life my wife” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Gopichand’s post for his wife:

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Gopichand was last seen in Thiru directorial Chanakya, which happened to be a spy action thriller that also featured Zareen Khan and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead. He will be next seen in Sampath Nandi directorial film Seetimaarr and Maruthi’s Pakka Commercial.

