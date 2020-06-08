Gopichand & Tamannaah Bhatia's film Seetimaarr may not resume the filming before end of the year?

The latest news updates, the lead actor Gopichand is not keen on resuming the filming work of the Sampath Nandi directorial any time soon.

The sports-based drama, titled Seetimaarr will feature south actor Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. The latest news updates, the lead actor Gopichand is not keen on resuming the filming work of the Sampath Nandi directorial. The biggest concern of the south actor is that the film is based on the sport of Kabaddi and all the crucial portions of the film involves presence of a large number of crew and cast members. The actor reportedly feels that the key portions of the film will involve physical proximity between actors and that following social distancing norms are very difficult to follow in such scenes.

Gopichand is currently worried about shooting these crucial scenes. The news reports suggest that the filmmaker Sampath Nandi, has shot for the scenes which do not require a greater number of actors to be present on the sets. The film Seetimaarr will feature the Petromax actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the coach named Jwala Reddy. The first look poster of the southern diva, sees her in an intense look with a headphone around her neck and a bag pack.

The fans and film audiences are very excited to see the Devi actress share screen space with Gopichand. As per latest news reports, there is a lot riding on this film for the lead actor Gopichand who is hoping to score a blockbuster with Seetimarr. The actor reportedly is not keen on returning to the film set before end of this year. Gopichand reportedly wants the makers to wait till it safer to return to shoot.

