Gopichand33 Titled BharataVarsha: Macho star set to dominate the screen with gritty action in grand period drama

Gopichand has officially announced his 33rd movie, titled BharataVarsha - Saga of Shula. Directed by Sankalp, the film is touted to be a powerful and ferocious saga rooted in a glorious ancient era.

Gopichand33 is officially titled BharataVarsha

The makers had recently shared the official glimpse on social media. Previously titled Gopichand33, the upcoming movie is touted to be a period action drama with a gritty premise. The film is said to embark on a journey to bring forth a crucial and forgotten chapter from Indian history, blending scale, intensity, and emotion into a grand cinematic experience.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “An age of glory… A land of legends… A story buried in time… Now… it rises.”

Here’s the glimpse:

Apart from Gopichand, the movie has Ritu Varma, Vinod Kumar, Gavi Chahal, Thanikela Bharani, Rakesh Varre, Bharath Reddy, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Ravi Varma, Kishor, Karthikeya, Madhumani, and many more in key roles.

Written and directed by Sankalp, the film will have musical tracks and scores composed by Anudeep Dev. With Soundar Rajan S handling the cinematography, the editing will be done by Chota K Prasad. Tilak Nimmala pens the dialogue.

While the premise and scale look promising, the makers haven't yet made the release date clear.

Gopichand’s work front

Macho Star Gopichand was previously seen in a lead role in the film Viswam. Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, the action comedy narrates the tale of an officer posing as a taxi driver to protect a young girl, Darshana, who witnessed a murder by a terrorist network aiming to strike India, while dealing with past betrayal and romance with Sameera.

With Kavya Thapar as the co-lead, the movie had Jisshu Sengupta, Brahmanandam, Sunil, Naresh, Shaam, and many more in key roles. The film was released to mixed reviews from critics and turned out to have an average run at the box office. It is available for streaming on Aha.

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