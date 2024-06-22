Gopichandh Malineni opens up about working with Sunny Deol, says ‘He’s a big action…’

Gopichandh Malineni, known for super hit films like Bodyguard, Balupu, Krack, and Veera Simha Reddy, is gearing up for an exciting movie that promises high-voltage action and drama. He has joined forces with Bollywood actor Sunny Deol for the power-pack film.

The talented filmmaker seems to be very happy and excited about this one film. In an interview, he recently spoke about the Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, the film, and more.

Gopichandh Malineni on working with Sunny Deol

Talking to the Hindustan Times about his excitement to work with Mr Deol, Gopichandh said, “More than nervous about my Bollywood debut, I feel confident that it’ll be a good film. I wrote the script knowing it’d be perfect for someone like Sunny. Luckily, Mythri Movie Makers (the producers) also agreed and helped me approach him. To my surprise, Sunny said yes immediately because he liked it so much.”

“He’s a big action hero, I’m a mass director, and we have the perfect script. And let’s be clear, it’s not a remake,” he added.

Further, the renowned director said that although he can’t reveal much about the film now, he spoke about how a particular plot point would set his movie apart from others. Malineni also talked about the script being racy with a touch of realism.

Meanwhile, the makers dropped the first look of the Sunny Deol starrer on Thursday (June 20). The shooting of the film has begun today (June 22), as announced by the makers on X.

More about the film

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the project is being called the biggest action film in the country. S Thaman composed the film's music. Cinematographer Rishi Punjabi and art director Avinash Kolla are part of the technical team. The film has been tentatively named SDGM.

As per Money Control, actress Saiyami Kher, who will also be seen in the film, spoke about her feelings. She said, "I am beyond thrilled to be a part of SDGM. Working with Sunny Deol is an incredible honor and a dream come true. After Ghoomer, this opportunity is a significant milestone in my career.”

