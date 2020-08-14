  1. Home
Gopichandh Malineni shares a poster of Krack; Says Ravi Teja starrer will release in theatres only

The director wrote in his post that the much-awaited drama will release on the big screen. The upcoming film Krack will feature Ravi Teja in the lead.
The director Gopichandh Malineni shared a poster of his upcoming film Krack on his Twitter account. The director wrote in his post that the much-awaited drama will release on the big screen. Gopichandh Malineni did not mention any release date in his post, but made it clear that the Ravi Teja starrer will be releasing in theatres. The film Krack was supposed to hit the big screen, but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the film's release.

The COVID 19 crisis led to a complete lockdown in the country. The upcoming film Krack will feature Ravi Teja in the lead. The actor who is fondly known as Mass Maharaja by his fans and followers will be essaying the role of a police officer in the Gopichandh Malineni film. This film will also feature sultry siren Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The first look poster of the film was released by the makers some time back. Ravi Teja as the tough cop in the first look poster has generated a lot of interest and intrigue in the minds of the fans and film audiences.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming Ravi Teja starrer. The film will see the lead actor battling some very dangerous villains. The film will have an ample dose of action sequences and stunts. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for this film to hit the big screen.

