'Got 99 problems, but husband ain’t one': Tamil TV actor Shalini celebrates divorce with unique photoshoot

Shalini, who is known for the Tamil serial Mullum Malarum, celebrated her divorce with a photoshoot and it's currently going viral on the internet.

Written by Priyanka Goud   |  Updated on May 02, 2023   |  06:17 PM IST  |  4.7K
Tamil TV actor Shalini celebrates divorce with unique photoshoot
'Got 99 problems, but husband ain’t one': Tamil TV actor Shalini celebrates divorce with unique photoshoot

Tamil actor Shalini is currently in the headlines for her recent photoshoot and it's not everyday thing you see on a daily basis. It's a divorce photoshoot. The actress, who is known for the Tamil serial Mullum Malarum celebrated her divorce with a photoshoot and it's currently going viral on the internet. Clad in a red dress, she can be seen declaring her divorce happily by tearing wedding pictures. 

 In the pics, Shalini is seen tearing her wedding pics, stamping with her heels, and holding a placard that says 'got 99 problems and husband ain't one'. She also penned a strong message with the photos that reads, “Divorced woman’s message to those who feel voiceless: It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause you deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children. DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE!!! It’s a turning point for you and to lead positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand alone. So to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this.”

In a world, where divorce is still taboo and seen in a negative light, Shalini's take on it is winning hearts on social media. While a few are posted misogynist comments, many of them supported the actress.

Check out Shalini's divorce photoshoot and her post here:
 

About Shalini

Television actress Shalini tied the knot with Riaz in July 2029. The couple also had a daughter named Riya. However, a couple of months ago, Shalini accused her husband of physical and mental abuse. Later, she filed for divorce and celebrated her freedom with a unique photoshoot, which got mixed reviews from the audience. 

On the work front, Shalini made her debut on Television with a popular serial Mulluma Malarum. She acted in the role of Valli, which was well-appreciated by the audience. Later, she participated in a reality show titled Super Mom.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vanitha Vijaykumar pens hard-hitting note as ex-husband Peter Paul passes away: It's definitely a lesson...

About The Author
Priyanka Goud
Priyanka Goud
Journalist

Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!