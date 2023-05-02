'Got 99 problems, but husband ain’t one': Tamil TV actor Shalini celebrates divorce with unique photoshoot

Tamil actor Shalini is currently in the headlines for her recent photoshoot and it's not everyday thing you see on a daily basis. It's a divorce photoshoot. The actress, who is known for the Tamil serial Mullum Malarum celebrated her divorce with a photoshoot and it's currently going viral on the internet. Clad in a red dress, she can be seen declaring her divorce happily by tearing wedding pictures.

In the pics, Shalini is seen tearing her wedding pics, stamping with her heels, and holding a placard that says 'got 99 problems and husband ain't one'. She also penned a strong message with the photos that reads, “Divorced woman’s message to those who feel voiceless: It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause you deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children. DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE!!! It’s a turning point for you and to lead positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand alone. So to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this.”

In a world, where divorce is still taboo and seen in a negative light, Shalini's take on it is winning hearts on social media. While a few are posted misogynist comments, many of them supported the actress.

Check out Shalini's divorce photoshoot and her post here:



About Shalini

Television actress Shalini tied the knot with Riaz in July 2029. The couple also had a daughter named Riya. However, a couple of months ago, Shalini accused her husband of physical and mental abuse. Later, she filed for divorce and celebrated her freedom with a unique photoshoot, which got mixed reviews from the audience.

On the work front, Shalini made her debut on Television with a popular serial Mulluma Malarum. She acted in the role of Valli, which was well-appreciated by the audience. Later, she participated in a reality show titled Super Mom.

