Goundamani to be the lead actor in Dhanush directorial Pa Paandi 2? Find Out

Director Subramaniam Siva revealed during an interview that Dhanush has plans to rope in both Goundamani and Rajkiran in the sequel.

It will be safe to say that actor Dhanush has proved himself to be a multi-talented entertainer. He has sung a bunch of songs; he has produced movies and penned lyrics. In 2017, he made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi, which had Rajkiran and Revathi playing lead roles. The movie which had music by Sean Roldan was appreciated by critics and audience. Now the buzz is that Dhanush is planning to rope in Goundamani to play the lead role in the movie’s sequel.

Director Subramaniam Siva revealed during an interview that Dhanush has plans to rope in both Goundamani and Rajkiran in the sequel. The first instalment of Pa Paandi revolved around an ageing stunt man who was on a search of his teenage love after trouble in his family. The film was about whether he reunites with his family as well as his love. Pa Paandi also had Dhanush playing the younger version of Rajkiran and Madonna Sebastian as young Revathi.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently busy with the shooting of his next film with Pariyerum Perumal famed director Mari Selvaraj. Titled Karnan, the film also has Mollywood actor Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G Kishan will be seen playing key roles in the film. Dhanush’s film with Karthik Subbaraj was wrapped up recently. Tentatively titled as D40, the makers are all set to release the movie’s motion poster and title poster on February 19, 2020.

Credits :Indiaglitz

