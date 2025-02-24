Government school teacher lashes out against Allu Arjun’s Pushpa; blames film for students’ behavior

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule was released in theaters on December 5 and became a massive box office hit. While the film received largely positive reviews, some critics labeled it as ‘cringe.’

A few months after its release, a government school teacher from Yousufguda, Hyderabad, criticized the filmmakers for promoting vulgarity among today’s youth.

According to the Hindustan Times, the teacher was speaking to the Education Commission of India, she expressed concerns about the character of Pushpa having a negative influence on children. In her statement, she shared how she feels helpless as an administrator when her students adopt reckless behavior after being exposed to mass media.

She further added, “They sport unbearable hairstyles and speak vulgarly. We focus only on education and ignore this. This issue is prevalent not just in government schools but also in private institutions. As an administrator, I feel like I’m failing.”

Expanding on her concerns, she expressed fear about disciplining students, worried that it might lead them to make rash decisions. “They don’t seem to care even when we call their parents to discuss these issues,” she stated. She also openly blamed the Allu Arjun starrer for influencing student behavior and addressed her concerns to the film certification board.

Advertisement

As with most controversial statements, opinions remain divided. Some have supported the teacher’s stance, while others argue that films do not have such a significant influence on children.

A user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “What she said is true. Some people will get influenced by such types of movies.”

Another user responded, “SIR movie chusi students ki free ga cheppachu ga teacher” (Why can’t you get influenced by watching SIR (Dhanush’s movie) and teach students for free?).

This debate over mass commercial cinema and its societal impact resurfaces time and again. Recently, there was an uproar over Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Animal and whether such portrayals could negatively influence audiences. Now, Pushpa: The Rule finds itself at the center of a similar discussion.