Govind Padmasoorya and Gopika Anil get engaged on Maha Ashtami; shares heartwarming photos with family

Actor Govind Padmasoorya who is predominantly known in Malayalam and Telugu cinema is getting committed to marrying Gopika Anil who is also a well-known face for Malayali audiences, especially for those who watch Malayalam soap operas.

The news of their engagement broke out soon after the both of them shared pictures from the engagement ceremony on their Instagram handles. The official picture they shared had a caption which read, “Happy to share that we are getting engaged today on this auspicious day of ASHTAMI. This is a family initiated relationship that slowly blossomed as we interacted with each other.”

It further read, “You all have always owned and supported us like your own family. Your love is our strength. Seeking your prayers and blessings as we move on to an important milestone in our lives. Lots of love, Govind Padmasoorya Gopika Anil.”

More about the soon-to-be-married couple

Govind Padmasoorya also known by his initials GP, is a popular face in Indian television as a presenter and also for some of his acting works mainly in Malayalam cinema and a few Telugu films.

He particularly became popular through the dance reality show called D 4 Dance which he co-hosted. He has acted alongside actors like Mammootty, Suresh Gopi and Jayasurya in various movies.

More popularly he also played recognizable characters opposite Allu Arjun in the 2020 Trivikram Srinivas directorial film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and also in the 2022 film Bangarraju starring Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. He also appeared as the antagonist in the 2019 Tamil movie Kee, opposite Jiiva and Nikki Galrani.

Govind Padmasoorya has also hosted various reality shows in Malayalam along with some award shows as well. He is currently hosting a show called Bzinga Family Festival on the Zee Keralam channel.

Gopika Anil is also acquainted face for many audiences in Malayalam, particularly for her role in the Zee Keralam soap opera Kabani and the more recent popular Malayalam soap opera, Santhwanam. She has also featured in some Malayalam movies as well which include, Balettan starring Mohanlal, Akale with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead and much more.

