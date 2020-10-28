Grace Antony to star in the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer Kanakam Kamini Kalaham?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of Kanakam Kamini Kalaham will soon announce the news about the film's cast and crew.

As per the latest news reports, filmmaker Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval will be helming a film with Love Action Drama actor Nivin Pauly in the lead. The latest news update states that actress Grace Antony will be essaying the female lead in the upcoming film Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. The news reports further go on to add that the highly anticipated film is backed by the lead actor Nivin Pauly under the banner called Pauly Jr Pictures.

As per news reports, director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval wanted to cast Grace Antony as the female lead as he felt that the actress was the perfect for the role. The news also adds that the makers of the upcoming drama, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham will start filming from November 15. The film with Nivin Pauly and Grace Antony in the lead will shoot in locations like Idukki and Ernakulam in Kerala. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers will soon announce the news about the film's cast and crew.

The director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is known for his film called Android Kunjappan. The fans and film audiences are looking forward to watching the southern actors Nivin Pauly and Grace Antony on the big screen. The upcoming film, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham is expected to revolve around the life of the common man. The upcoming film will be shot majorly indoors, state the news reports.

(ALSO READ: Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly’s Love Action Drama makers RELEASE an unseen fight sequence; Watch)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :india today

Share your comment ×