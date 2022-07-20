The Gray Man: Dhanush represents Indian culture in mundu at the premiere; Reunites with Anand L Rai with a hug

Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Hollywood film The Gray Man with Russo brothers. Ahead of the film's streaming release on July 22, the team today hosted a special premiere in Mumbai and Dhanush caught the eyes with his style appearance at the event. He went all desi, total South Indian style and dressed up in traditional mundu for the India premiere of The Gray Man.

Dhanush won hearts with his simple outfit of mundu at the premiere. It's amazing how he chose to wear mundu and represent South India's culture most nicest way in Hollywood. Yet another reason to love Dhanush, such a grounded celeb who never forgets his roots ever. He truly is a classic example that wherever or whatever it is, the heart is always Indian. He also reunited with Atrangi Re director Anand L Rai at the premiere in Mumbai.

Watch the video here:

Ahead of the film's grand premiere and media interaction, Dhanush was papped at Mumbai airport today. He sported a super cool airport look in white joggers teamed with a blue Burberry hoodie.

Dhanush recently attended the premiere of his Hollywood flick The Gray Man in the US. He made a dapper appearance at the glamourous event with his sons Yathra and Linga. Posting pictures with his sons from the event, Dhanush wrote on Instagram, "When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga." All three of them were seen looking handsome in tuxedos.

Meanwhile, in Dhanush's role in the film, he has been introduced as Avik San, a top assassin in the film and his action sequences have already floored international critics. Dhanush will be seen alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Wagner Moura in the film. This action drama is based on a book series by Mark Greaney and will get an OTT release on the streaming giant Netflix on July 22, 2022.