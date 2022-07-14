The Gray Man Premiere: Dhanush's sons Yathra and Linga 'steal the show' in tuxedos; PHOTOS
Dhanush posed with his sons Yathra and Linga during the premiere of his Hollywood flick, The Gray Man.
Dhanush recently attended the premiere of his forthcoming Hollywood flick The Gray Man, co-starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana De Armas in Los Angeles. He made a dapper appearance at the event with his sons Yathra and Linga. Posting a picture with his sons from the event, Dhanush wrote on Instagram, "When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga."
Also Read: Dhanush looks dapper in a black & white three-piece suit for The Gray Man premiere in the US; PICS
Credits: Dhanush Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!