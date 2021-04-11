The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby is overwhelmed by Rani Mukerji's message sent via Prithviraj

Rani Mukerji sent a message for director Jeo Baby through her Aiyyaa co-star and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Director Jeo Baby’s Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen is got immense response and has become one of the most loved and critically-acclaimed films of 2021. Many celebs from the industry took to Twitter and praised the film that has been selected for the Shanghai International Film Festival 2021. Actress Rani Mukerji, mainly known for her work in Bollywood, also praised director Jeo and team for their film, The Great Indian Kitchen. However, she sent the message through her Aiyyaa co-star and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Prithviraj first wrote to the director, "Hi Jeo. This is Prithviraj. Rani Mukerji saw your film and wanted me to convey to you what she thought is The Great Indian Kitchen. So I'll copy/paste her message here for you to see. PS: I'm yet to see the film, but congrats on the great success. Cheers."

He further forwarded Rani's message sent to him for Jeo Baby. The message read, "Prithvi... it's me... there's a film called 'The Great Indian Kitchen'... I saw it... and thought it was brilliant!!! Please can you tell the director that I loved the film and it's one of the greatest Indian films made in recent times..."

Happiness is TGIK Amazon effect Posted by Jeo Baby on Thursday, 8 April 2021

The story of The Great Indian Kitchen is about a nameless newlywed couple, played by Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Released on January 15, the film's music is composed by Sooraj S. Kurup and Mathews Pulickan.

