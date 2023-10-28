Groom-to-be Varun Tej shares serene picture from Italy ahead of wedding with Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the talk of the town. The lovebirds, who have been engaged for quite some time now, are all set to tie the knot on November 1, in Italy, and the couple has already landed in the country.

Varun and Lavanya were spotted leaving for Italy from the Hyderabad airport on October 27th. In the latest update, the Gandheevadhari Arjuna actor has taken to social media to share a serene image from Italy. The actor could be seen standing on a terrace, overlooking the magnificent Florence Cathedral (Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore).

He was seen sporting a black T-shirt and was carrying an off-white jacket in his hand as well. There was a rainbow in the background as well, which elevated the mood of the entire picture. Varun Tej had even credited Lavanya Tripathi as the photographer.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi engagement

It is understood that the two actors met for the first time while filming for the 2017 movie, Mister. They quickly became close friends, and their friendship quickly blossomed into love. It is also reported that they had officially started dating prior to the filming of their 2018 movie Antariksham 9000 KMPH. The duo officially got engaged on June 9 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, almost five years into their relationship.

The wedding festivities of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to get hitched on November 1st, in the presence of close friends and family. In fact, several of their family members, including Allu Arjun and family, Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva, Nithiin and Shalini have already been spotted making their trip to the destination.

It is also understood that there are several festivities planned ahead of the wedding as well, starting with a cocktail party on October 30th. It is reported that the Mehendi and Haldi function will take place on October 31. There will also be a reception on November 5th, where politicians, industry friends, and other well-known people from Hyderabad will be present.

