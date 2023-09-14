GRWM: Pooja Hegde gives us glimpse as she dolls up in vanity van

Recently, the stunning and talented Pooja Hegde delighted her fans with an Instagram story that offered a closer look into her glamorous life as a Bollywood diva. The Beast actress, known for her impeccable style and radiant beauty, took to her Instagram story to share a behind-the-scenes moment as she prepared most probably for an event. The setting was her vanity van, the hub of all things glamour.

The diva was taking the video while sitting in front of the mirror and her hair being blow-dried to perfection. Pooja patiently cooperated with her artists as she filmed the process through her vanity mirror.

A lot of the time the DJ actress was captured by the paps where she has consistently displayed a remarkable level of self-assurance by confidently embracing her makeup-free appearance. Pooja Hegde, a genuine natural beauty in the film industry, has repeatedly endeared herself to fans with her charming, pouty smile and her innate simplicity.

Apart from her acting prowess and dedication to fitness, the stunning actress is equally renowned for her impeccable fashion choices, which never cease to captivate fashion enthusiasts and leave an indelible mark.

On the work front

Pooja Hegde has appeared in a series of movies, such as Housefull 4, DJ, Beast, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and many more. Her most recent film opposite Salman Khan was titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now, her devoted fans are eagerly anticipating her upcoming projects to see what she has in store for them. The enchanting actress is yet to announce her next film after she backed out of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram.

ALSO READ: Spotted: Pooja Hegde flaunts her perfectly toned abs in gym attire; Shruti Haasan apologizes to paps