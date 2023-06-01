Guess Who: THIS rare priceless childhood pic features the best and most popular brothers of Kollywood

If anyone asks who is the best siblings duo in the South, the very first names would be Suriya and Karthi. They are one of the most popular and bankable actors in Tamil cinema. The siblings are known for their expectational work on the big screen, good looks, kind nature, and more. Fans love this siblings duo and go gaga whenever they see them together. However, it's a very rare occasion, fans get a chance to see Suriya and Karthi together. Today, we have one such moment of both actors together in one frame. And it's more special than usual. Wondering how? For today's throwback, we present you their childhood pic and they look so adorable.

In the throwback childhood pic, Suriya being the doting brother posed with his little one Karthi. But can you guess who Suriya and Karthi are? Well, the little kid smiling is Suriya and the chubby one is Karthi.

In the pic, Suriya is seen wearing a pink shirt and shorts and posing with a cute smile. He put his arm around his younger brother Karthi, who is seen looking right at the camera with his little eyes. And those chubby cheeks. Well, both were cute as buttons in childhood. Today, they are superstars, who can give a run to anyone with their handsome looks.

Take a look at Suriya and Karthi's cutest childhood pic here:



Karthi about his bond with brother Suriya

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karthi reveals how Suriya is like a ‘little dad’ to him and their relationship has transformed massively. He said, “Until I left for the US to study, we both had best and worst of fights. We used to roll on the floor that’s how bad it was (laughs). We used to fight for cars, clothes and two boys in the house, you can imagine it was fireworks always but when I left, we didn’t have another person to fight with that’s when he started missing me and that’s when we actually became friends. We found a space where we could talk to each other and friends. After that, he became like a dad to me. He started taking care of me so much and made sure I didn’t face the problems he faced.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Karthi will be seen next in a Tamil film titled Japan. with director Rajamurugan, which is scheduled to release on Diwali 2023. Japan will see the actor playing a dual role.

On the other hand, Suriya is currently shooting for his upcoming pan-Indian film Kanguva, directed by Siva. He will soon be starting to shoot for Vetrimaaran's period drama Vaadivaasal.

