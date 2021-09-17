Gully Rowdy Movie Review: Adequate oddball humour would have saved this commercial potboiler

Title: Gully Rowdy

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Bobby Simha and others

Director: G Nageshwara Reddy

Rating: 2/5

When a plot of land belonging to a regular middle-class family is grabbed by a dreaded goonda, how likely are they to conspire to abduct the villain of their lives? On a scale of 1 to 10, the likelihood is -10. Yet, that is what Sahitya and her fanciful family of improbables want to do to someone who has destroyed their dreams. It needed tonnes of knack to make their quirks and foolish daredevilry look cute. And 'Gully Rowdy', which possesses oodles of outdated comedy style, spectacularly fails to sell its harebrained premise precisely because it doesn't know how to keep the audience in splits.

Vasu (Sundeep Kishan) is a failed rowdy whose grandfather has been suffering from long-term depression after he was humiliated by a ruthless rowdy. The grandpa has given up on his inept grandson to avenge his humiliation. But there comes a day when Vasu has to ferociously take on a bloody personality at the behest of Sahitya (Neha Shetty), an otherwise easy-go-lucky corporate employee whose father Venkat Rao (Rajendra Prasad) is petrified at the thought of kidnapping him. To make the matters worse, a quick-tempered and seemingly unscrupulous cop (played by the multi-lingual actor Bobby Simha) has a stake in the game.

To be sure, 'Gully Rowdy' has a lot of strengths going for it. There is a grandpa-grandson track, there is a father-daughter sub-plot, there is a key character who must settle scores with a dear one, there is a twist brewing out there when Vasu's crisis confronts him with renewed ferociousness after Sahitya's family walks into a trap. Yet, none of these promising elements go into making the film a comedic affair to remember.

Rajendra Prasad gets to play a consequential character after a long time. But since his emotionalism doesn't look sincere, we fail to buy into the drama. Same goes with the female lead's character. The various threads coalesce into a semblance of a plot in the second half, where Sundeep Kishan's character stays out of the scene for a good amount of screen time because even a bit more of him would have amounted to misleading the audience. It's here that the writers should have written a smart screenplay to drop enough hints about the impending twist.

A film like this would have been sexed up by creative dialogues. The lines, however, are barely imaginative. 'Gully Rowdy' is only the latest proof that Tollywood is facing a crisis of dialogue-writing.

Like in the recent 'Seetimaarr', which had a special song titled 'Jwala Reddy' in the middle of ultra-serious portions, this film too bombards us with a special song in whose very name the word 'item song' is there! Here, the song is more acceptable, considering that the film is essentially a mindless potboiler.

In the hands of better writers, Sundeep Kishan's characterization would have looked saleable, especially because his performance is surprisingly whistle-worthy. The swag is intact even in the portions where Posani Krishna Murali has to cry at his ineptness. Had Nagineedu's character been played by someone with a Prakash Raj-like talent, the drama would have received justice. The music (Sai Kartheek and Ram Miriyala) is self-assured in a film that is comprehensively inadequate in most other respects. Viva Harsha, Shakalaka Shankar don't leave a mark, while Vennela Kishore is effortless.

