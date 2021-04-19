Gully Rowdy: Vijay Deverakonda launces teaser of the Sundeep Kishan starrer; See PHOTOS

Gully Rowdy stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, while it is written and directed by G Nageshwar Reddy.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Monday took part in the launch event of the upcoming Telugu film Gully Rowdy photos from the event are here for the fans to see. “A movie that was made to make you laugh! I wish the team behind it, my man @sundeepkishan , @konavenkat99 sirrr and everyone all laughter, happiness and success! (sic),” wrote Deverakonda on his Twitter space, while sharing the teaser. In the photos, Vijay can be seen in a casual outfit and he finished the look with a skull cap.

As far as the teaser is concerned, it introduces a new rowdy in town in the starting shot. However, it can be understood with the teaser that he is not a seasoned criminal, but someone who became rowdy just to carry forward his family’s legacy. Gully Rowdy stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, while it is written and directed by G Nageshwar Reddy. Apart from Sundeep, Gully Rowdy also has Bobby Simha, Neha Shetty, Viva Harsha, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad and Posani Krishna Murali in key supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming pan Indian film titled Liger. The film has Ananya Panday as the leading lady and it is one of the highly anticipated films. It is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur. It was revealed by the makers that the film will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. A few months back, the makers shared an unseen poster of Vijay Deverakonda from the film and revealed that the film will hit the big screens on September 9.

