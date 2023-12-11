Guntur Kaaram 2nd single Oh My Baby promo: Rekindle your romance with Mahesh Babu-Sreeleela’s chemistry

The song promo for Oh My Baby, featuring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela from the upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, has finally arrived on YouTube. The sweet moment where Mahesh Babu interacts with Sreeleela is sure to steal hearts.

Just as promised, the filmmakers kept their word and released a beautiful teaser for Oh My Baby. The song, composed by the talented Thaman, boasts a captivating melody in the teaser. The full version has been sung by Shilpa Rao and written by Ramajogayya Sastry, and it's set to release on December 13, 2023.

Check out the song teaser of Oh my Baby from Guturu Kaaram featuring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela below

The promo opens with Sreeleela dressed in a dark green saree. Mahesh Babu is then seen addressing her as Ammu. He looks dapper in a dark blue denim shirt and says, "My name is Ramana. Remember it. It might be useful if you ever visit Guntur." Sreeleela responds with a negative gesture using her hand and walks away.

The film's first single, Dum Masala, went viral shortly after its release a few days ago. This energetic song, also composed by Thaman, features vocals by himself and Sanjith Hegde. Renowned lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics, with director Trivikram Srinivas adding a spicy rap verse to the mix.

Check out the song Dum Masala from Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu below

Advertisement

More about Mahesh Babu’s Collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas

This collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas marks their third project together. Their previous two films, Athadu and Khaleja, were both massive hits in the Telugu film industry and remain fan favorites.

Expected to be a celebratory experience for Mahesh Babu's fans during the upcoming Sankranti season, Guntur Kaaram is touted as a masala action film. The film's cast underwent some changes when Pooja Hegde opted out, with Sreeleela replacing her and Meenakshi Chaudhary joining the team.

Upcoming projects of Mahesh Babu

Beyond the excitement surrounding Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu is also gearing up for his next project, tentatively titled SSMB29. Directed by the acclaimed SS Rajamouli, this film is rumored to be a jungle adventure rooted in Indian mythology and centered on Lord Hanuman. Shooting is expected to begin in April 2024.

ALSO READ: Vijayakanth fully recovers and returns home from the hospital; read DMDK’s statement