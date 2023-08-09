Guntur Kaaram: Did another team member from Mahesh Babu's Trivikram directorial just get replaced?

For a while now, there have been constant reports of people getting replaced and new artists getting signed to be a part of Guntur Kaaram. Some of these reports have turned out to be the truth, while others were mere rumors. Now, the latest reports are coming up that there is a new cinematographer on board for the Mahesh Babu starrer film.

Manoj Paramahamsa has reportedly replaced P S Vinod as the cinematographer of Guntur Kaaram. There has been no official confirmation regarding the news from either the film’s team or Vinod.

It is certainly odd and unusual for a cinematographer to leave a film midway through the shoot. But reports are currently going around that this is exactly what has happened with Guntur Kaaram. Since the beginning of its shoot, the film has been in the news for one reason or another.

For the uninitiated, the film stars Mahesh Babu, Ramya Krishna, Brahmanandam, Sunil, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, and Jagapathi Babu. Guntur Kaaram has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas. S Radha Krishna has bankrolled the film under his production company, Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The constant replacements have been a concern for the fans of Mahesh Babu, who were eagerly anticipating his collaboration with Trivikram. For the unversed, P S Vinod has been an in-demand cinematographer for decades now. His first film was the Tamil film Rhythm, released in 2000.

The film was initially announced with Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist. But she was later removed from the project. The film would have marked the actress’s second collaboration with Mahesh Babu after Maharshi. Guntur Kaaram would also have been her third film with frequent collaborator Trivikram. The two had earlier worked together on the films Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Guntur Kaaram is expected to release next year and has remained a heavily hyped film ever since its announcement. This is a film that has been highly anticipated by Mahesh Babu fans. Hopefully, the film will manage to get past the initial controversies surrounding it and emerge as a colossal success.

