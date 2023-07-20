Guntur Kaaram: Is Mahesh Babu being paid massive amount for Trivikram Srinivas' movie?

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars in Tollywood. Since the 90s he has been ruling the hearts of Telugu audiences with his charismatic screen presence, acting, and dance. His previous releases were highest grossing movies in Telugu. Following this, the actor's next Guntur Kaaram is highly anticipated and he is reportedly getting a hefty paycheck as well.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu is being paid a whopping amount of Rs 78 Crore for this highly anticipated film. He is known as the highest-paid actor in Tollywood along with Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and etc. Meanwhile, Guntur Kaaram is made reportedly on a budget of Rs 200 Crore, promising audiences a grand cinematic spectacle.





Meenakshi Chaudhary confirmed for Guntur Kaaram

With several issues, script changes, and creative differences, the movie got delayed indefinitely. Recently, it has been reported that the first schedule was completed after Pooja Hegde walked out of the film. Meenakshi Chaudhary confirmed being part of the film and revealed wrapping up the first schedule as well.

After Pooja Hegde walked out of Guntur Kaaram due to script and shooting date changes, the makers welcomed Meenakshii on board as the second lead while Pooja's role will be played by Sreeleela in the film. However, an official confirmation is awaited. S Thaman, who is a music composer, was also reported that he opted out of the film. However, he dismissed the rumors.

About Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas teamed up after 10 years for Guntur Kaaram. The duo previously delivered blockbuster films like Athadu and Khaleja. The first look was released last month and the actor unleashed his mass and action avatar.

Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to be released for Sankranthi 2024. But there are reports indicating that the film’s shootings have experienced several breaks, which could potentially lead to a delay in the release date.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara turns 11, celebrates birthday in a special way and it's nothing lavish; VIDEO