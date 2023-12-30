Guntur Kaaram Kurchi Madathapetti song: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela starrer 3rd single is a mass beat

The song Kurchi Madathapetti from the Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram has been released on YouTube. It's a high-energy number featuring electrifying moves between Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela.

As promised, the filmmakers unveiled the captivating song, composed by the talented Thaman. The full version has been sung by Sahithi Chaganti, Sri Krishna, and Superstar (Mahesh Babu) in the DLG part and is written by Saraswathi Puthra Ramajogayaa Sastry.

Aditya Music, on their X platform (formerly Twitter), announced the song release, captioning the tweet, "Time to begin the NEW YEAR celebrations a day earlier with the MASSIEST dance moves of Our SUPER @urstrulyMahesh & @sreeleela14. Here's the sizzling, high-voltage spicy mass number from #GunturKaaram #KurchiMadathapetti full song out now.”

Check out the Tweet made by Aditya Music below

Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela transformed into their full-fledged mass personas for the Kurchi Madathapetti song, delivering impressive performances that did justice to the high-energy number. As the new year approaches, expect DJs to be blasting this catchy mass banger from Guntur Kaaram, ensuring the dance floor stays electrifying!

Check out the mass number song from Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela below

