Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu drops new look for Dusshera with BIG UPDATE

The much-awaited Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram is shaping up to release on Sankranthi next year. With various updates for the film still coming in the team has dropped a new poster commemorating Dusshera celebrations.

Mahesh Babu through his official X handle shared the new poster of him from the film and along with it, the official announcement for the film’s first single to drop very soon was also confirmed.

Check out the Offical tweet

Dropping the new look on his official X handle, Mahesh Babu wrote “Lighting the way to a great year ahead!! #HappyDussehra #GunturKaaram” wishing everyone a happy Dussehra. The film’s single according to the poster will be releasing soon in the coming months.

The fans of Mahesh Babu are in complete awe of Guntur Kaaram as it marks the collaboration of the hit duo of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram after their 2010 film Khaleja. The film which is expected to be an action drama movie features Jayaram, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna in prominent roles.

The film is also written by Trivikram Srinivas with S Radha Krishna bankrolling the project. The film’s cinematography is handled by Manoj Paramhamsa with S Thaman composing the music.

Initially, it was planned that Pooja Hegde may play the leading lady in the film with Sreeleela playing the second female lead but due to scheduling problems, the former had to depart from it with Sreeleela taking up the main lead and Meenakshi Chaudhary now playing the second lead.

Mahesh Babu’s next

After the release of Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu is expected to join hands with SS Rajamouli for his globe-trotting adventure flick. The film which is tentatively titled SSMB29 is expected to feature a huge ensemble cast with rumors of roping in Deepika Padukone as the lead is still going on.

The film is also expected to have a lot of well-known actors from both Indian and International films with high-end technicians. The character of Mahesh Babu in the film is said to be based on Lord Hanuman from the Hindu Mythology.

