Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu starrer to have first show at 1 am, 6 shows a day; ticket prices hiked

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 12th, on the occasion of Sankranti.

As the release date draws closer, the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the superstar’s film on the silver screen. This being the case, the Government of Telangana has come up with positive news. In the latest update, the Telangana government has issued a permit allowing Guntur Kaaram to have midnight shows in 23 theaters, for the span of a week. It is also understood that this includes six shows starting at 4 am. However, this does come with the downside that the ticket prices have been hiked by INR 65 for single screen theaters, and by INR 100 for multiplexes.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram marks the third collaboration between director Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu after the 2005 film Athadu and the 2010 film Khaleja. The film features an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Sreeleela, Jayaram, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Easwari Rao and many more in prominent roles.

The trailer of the film was released recently by the makers, and has garnered widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. The 2 minute and 47 second trailer introduced fans to a wide range of characters, including Sreeleela as the female lead. The two seem to have a playful romantic chemistry between themselves as well. The trailer promised a massy action flick, accompanied by an emotional rollercoaster.

The film has been bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, while Thaman S composes the music for the film. Veteran cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod crank the camera for the film, which will be edited by Naveen Nooli.

On the work front

After Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu is all set to join hands with SS Rajamouli in a film that is tentatively titled SSMB29. It is understood that the film will be an action flick, set in the backdrop of a jungle. Furthermore, it will have historical and mythical references, a trademark of Rajamouli films.

