Guntur Kaaram Oh My Baby Song: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela starrer second single is a soulful romantic ballad

The makers of Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela starrer Guntur Kaaram have finally dropped their second song Oh My Baby, and it surely is a capitativing watch. Check it out!

By Addla Sreeja
Published on Dec 13, 2023   |  07:14 PM IST  |  739
(Pc: Aditya Music X (formally Twitter))
Guntur Kaaram Oh My Baby Song: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela starrer second single is a soulful romantic ballad (Pc: Aditya Music X (formally Twitter))

The song Oh My Baby from the Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram has been released on YouTube, beautifully depicting the romance between Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in this melodious track.

Related Story

entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna recreates iconic Sarileru Neekevvaru scene with Mahesh Babu at Animal event; VIDEO

As promised, the filmmakers unveiled a captivating teaser for Oh My Baby, composed by the talented Thaman a few days ago. The full version, sung by Shilpa Rao and written by Ramajogayya Sastry, is now available.

Check out the song Oh My Baby from Guntur Kaaram, featuring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela below 

The song, Oh My Baby, features a mellifluous melody and portrays the female lead, Sreeleela, expressing her feelings for the protagonist, played by Mahesh Babu. Throughout the song, she envisions him beside her in her daily activities, showcasing her sweet flirtations and deep love for him. Shilpa Rao, with her beautiful voice, has added soul to this charming track.

The film's first single, Dum Masala, went viral shortly after its release a few days ago. This energetic song, also composed by Thaman, features vocals by Thaman and Sanjith Hegde. Renowned lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics, with director Trivikram Srinivas adding a spicy rap verse.

Check out the song Dum Masala from Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu below

Advertisement

More about Mahesh Babu’s collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas 

This collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas marks their third project together. Their previous two films, Athadu and Khaleja, were both massive hits in the Telugu film industry and remain fan favorites.

Expected to be a celebratory experience for Mahesh Babu's fans during the upcoming Sankranti season, Guntur Kaaram is touted as a masala action film. The film's cast underwent some changes when Pooja Hegde opted out, with Sreeleela replacing her, and Meenakshi Chaudhary joining the team.

Upcoming projects of Mahesh Babu

Beyond the excitement surrounding Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu is also gearing up for his next project, tentatively titled SSMB29. Directed by the acclaimed SS Rajamouli, this film is rumored to be a jungle adventure rooted in Indian mythology and centered on Lord Hanuman. Shooting is expected to begin in April 2024.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ram Charan has the cutest travel buddy; gets clicked at Hyderabad airport as he heads out

Advertisement
About The Author
Addla Sreeja
Addla Sreeja
Content Writer
Twitter Linkedin

Her obsession with South cinema rivals only her obsession with fashion. She finds solace outside of the world of

...

Credits: Aditya Music X (formally Twitter)
Entertainment South Mahesh Babu Trivikram Srinivas Guntur Kaaram Sreeleela
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Saloni Batra has THIS to say on scene which offended her as woman from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana in March; RK off to LA soon for THIS REASON
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Saloni Batra recalls being heartbroken on playing Ranbir Kapoor’s sister; opines on his character
3

entertainment

Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on dealing with failure of films: ‘You can’t control box office’

4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Saurabh Sachdeva says Animal star Ranbir Kapoor is ‘curious’; reveals he was shocked to know about Animal Park
5

Latest Articles