Guntur Kaaram Oh My Baby Song: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela starrer second single is a soulful romantic ballad

The song Oh My Baby from the Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram has been released on YouTube, beautifully depicting the romance between Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in this melodious track.

As promised, the filmmakers unveiled a captivating teaser for Oh My Baby, composed by the talented Thaman a few days ago. The full version, sung by Shilpa Rao and written by Ramajogayya Sastry, is now available.

Check out the song Oh My Baby from Guntur Kaaram, featuring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela below

The song, Oh My Baby, features a mellifluous melody and portrays the female lead, Sreeleela, expressing her feelings for the protagonist, played by Mahesh Babu. Throughout the song, she envisions him beside her in her daily activities, showcasing her sweet flirtations and deep love for him. Shilpa Rao, with her beautiful voice, has added soul to this charming track.

The film's first single, Dum Masala, went viral shortly after its release a few days ago. This energetic song, also composed by Thaman, features vocals by Thaman and Sanjith Hegde. Renowned lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics, with director Trivikram Srinivas adding a spicy rap verse.

Check out the song Dum Masala from Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu below

More about Mahesh Babu’s collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas

This collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas marks their third project together. Their previous two films, Athadu and Khaleja, were both massive hits in the Telugu film industry and remain fan favorites.

Expected to be a celebratory experience for Mahesh Babu's fans during the upcoming Sankranti season, Guntur Kaaram is touted as a masala action film. The film's cast underwent some changes when Pooja Hegde opted out, with Sreeleela replacing her, and Meenakshi Chaudhary joining the team.

Upcoming projects of Mahesh Babu

Beyond the excitement surrounding Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu is also gearing up for his next project, tentatively titled SSMB29. Directed by the acclaimed SS Rajamouli, this film is rumored to be a jungle adventure rooted in Indian mythology and centered on Lord Hanuman. Shooting is expected to begin in April 2024.

