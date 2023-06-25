Guntur Kaaram: Pooja Hegde REPLACED by Meenakshii Chaudhary after she opts out of Mahesh Babu starrer

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram is currently the talk of the town after Pooja Hegde's exit from the film. While there is no official word regarding the same yet, apparently, Pooja has been replaced by Meenakshii Chaudhary in the film. According to what we have heard, Sreeleela will be stepping into Pooja Hegde's role in the film.

On the other hand, SreeLeela's role will now be played by Meenakshii Chaudhary, the new entrant. An official announcement regarding the same will be made soon. The makers of Guntur Kaaram will be starting the film's new schedule today, with a major change in cast.

Who is Meenakshii Chaudhary?

Model and beauty pageant winner, Meenakshii Chaudhary made her film debut with the Telugu film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu in 2021. She played one of the female leads in the Telugu mystery-thriller film HIT 2, which is a sequel to the 2020 film HIT: The First Case.

Pinkvilla had exclusively confirmed that the leading lady of Guntur Kaaram, Pooja Hegde opted out from the film due to constant changes in shooting timelines and there were also changes in the script at regular intervals.

After Pooja Hegde, Thaman to be replaced by Anirudh?

As earlier we reported, music director Thaman has also walked out of the film for the same reasons and the buzz states, the team is planning to get Anirudh on board. However, there's no confirmation from Mahesh Babu's team or the makers of the film yet.

In mid-December 2022, Trivikram, Babu and Thaman had gone Dubai for a music session and finalized a few songs for the film. Now, it remains to see if the makers will be reworking the film's music too or not.

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram, earlier under the tentative title SSMB28, is Mahesh Babu's 28th film, and is slated to be released in theatres worldwide on 13 January 2024. The action-drama is being backed by S. Radha Krishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Watch Guntur Kaaram Teaser below

