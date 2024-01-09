Guntur Kaaram Pre Release Event: Mahesh Babu calls fans his father and mother; Trivikram praises SSMB's energy

Guntur Kaaram is all set to release in theatres on the 12th of January, 2024. A pre-release event for the much awaited festive drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas and starring Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary and other was conducted in the district of Guntur on the 9th of January, 2024. The ensemble cast and the technicians of Guntur Kaaram addressed the large gathering of fans of admirers as they talked about their film among other things that matter.

Mahesh Babu Starts Off By Thanking His Director, Producers, Actresses And Music Director

Mahesh Babu very passionately addressed the huge gathering of fans. He started off by thanking Trivikram for suggesting him to organise the pre-release event in his native place Guntur. The superstar then thanked Chinna Babu and team Haarika and Hassine Creations for keeping trust in him with regards to their upcoming release Guntur Kaaram. After praising his leading ladies Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary for the infectious energy that they give out in their dance numbers and music director Thaman for the amazing tunes, he shared how Thaman agreed to deliver the song Kurchi Madathapetti without any hesitation.

Mahesh Babu Calls Fans His Father And Mother While Remembering His Father Super Star Krishna

Mahesh Babu then talked highly of his fans as he said, "The love and affection that my fans have been showing for the last 25 years is immense, I thank you from the heart. Sankranthi is the festival that augured very well for me and my father. I would feel so happy when my father received phone calls briefing him about the box office collections soon after a film was released. From now on, you are my father and my mother."

Advertisement

Watch the Guntur Kaaram Trailer

Director Trivikram Srinivas Praises Mahesh Babu; Calls Him Lucky To Be Krishna Babu's Son

Blockbuster director Trivikram Srinivas, who is also known as the wizard of words, shared that the two reasons he decided for the event to be held in Guntur was because the story of the film was based in Guntur and because Ramana (Mahesh Babu's character in Guntur Kaaram) wanted to greet the admirers in the city. Then he talked about Mahesh Babu's father Krishna Garu, whom he was not fortunate to directly work with but was fortunate enough to work in the film that he was a part of. He said, "I interacted with him during the shooting of Athadu and Khaleja. I wonder how lucky is Mahesh Babu to have been born as his son".

Trivikram Is All Praise Of Mahesh Babu's Energy

Talking highly of Mahesh Babu, he said, "Mahesh is ready to give 100 percent adventure to the films that Krishna garu couldn't venture into. It may appear that 24 long years have passed since his entry into the world of cinema, Mahesh has the same energy that he exhibited in Khaleja. He looks as young and vibrant as he was during his formative years."

Guntur Kaaram Releases In Theatres On 12th January, 2024

Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dil Raju and others also gave heartening speeches and received a thumping response from the admirers who graced the grand event prior to the film's release. Guntur Kaaram is all set to release on 12th January, 2024, at a theatre near you. The tickets for the film can now be booked digitally or at the box office.

ALSO READ: Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu starrer to have first show at 1 am, 6 shows a day; ticket prices hiked