Guntur Kaaram: S Thaman replaced as music composer due to differences between Mahesh Babu and team? Find out

Mahesh Babu's next Guntur Kaaram with Trivikram Srinivas has been catching the headlines with various rumors. After shelved and fall-out rumors with the director, the latest controversy about the film is the music composer S Thaman got replaced. According to reports, Thaman is likely replaced as music director due to creative differences with Mahesh Babu.

The internet is buzzing with the latest rumors about Guntur Kaaram and that all is not well between S Thaman and Mahesh Babu. It is said that Thaman has been replaced by Anirudh Ravichander because of the creative differences between the actor and the team. While the reasons for the differences are not known, it is anticipated that he is being kicked out due to extensive delay in composing and delivering songs.

It is also reported that Mahesh Babu never wanted S Thaman as music director but Trivikram Srinivas made him agree. However, it is not known whether these rumors are false. Nevertheless, the music composer's latest cryptic posts on Twitter added fuel.

Check out S Thaman's tweets amid Guntur Kaaram rumors here:

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram shoots have been delayed ever since it was announced due to various reasons. It was reported that Mahesh Babu was not happy with the script and asked to make changes. He later asked to reshoot a few scenes that included Sreeleela and change stunt masters too. It was also reported that Guntur Kaaram got shelved because of differences between the actor and director too.

Well, amid all these rumors, the shoot of Guntur Kaaram will reportedly resume on June 25th in Hyderabad. The team has planned a long schedule in the presence of all the major cast.

Mahesh Babu teamed with director Trivikram Srinivas after a decade for an upcoming film titled Guntur Kaaram. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde is the female lead and Sreeleela will be seen in a key character in the film. Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to be released for Sankranthi 2024.

