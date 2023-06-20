Guntur Kaaram: Samyuktha of SIR, Virupaksha fame to replace Pooja Hegde as female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer?

Mahesh Babu's next Guntur Kaaram with Trivikram Srinivas is a highly anticipated film. However, due to multiple reasons, the film has got headlines due to wrong. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Pooja Hegde has backed out of the project due to changes in the shoot, script, and more. It is said that Samyuktha is likely to replace Pooja as a female lead.

According to reports, Samyuktha, who is known for movies like SIR, Virupaksha, and more, is likely in consideration to play the female lead role in Guntur Kaaram. The actress is in talks to replace Pooja in the film. If the reports are true, it will mark the first collaboration of Samyuktha and Mahesh Babu as they have never worked before together. However, an official announcement regarding this is awaited.

Pooja Hegde was on board as the female lead initially but opted out. A source close to the development exclusively informed us, “The shooting timelines of Guntur Kaaram kept on changing. The team was shooting for some sequences, deciding one timeframe for the next schedule but that’s delayed again due to varied issues. Some of the portions already shot were getting into the reshoot mode. There were also changes in the script at regular intervals, which resulted in multiple other people also backing out. After several contemplations on what to do, Pooja Hegde has decided to part ways citing date issues."

About Guntur Kaaram

Meanwhile, rumors are rife that music composer S Thaman is also out of Guntur Kaaram. It is reported that S Thaman has been replaced by Anirudh Ravichandren as the music composer for the film. Thaman is reportedly removed from the film due to creative differences between Mahesh Babu and the team. However, it is still unclear if the rumors are true or not. A few also claim that S Thaman is very much part of the film and busy composing songs as well.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas teamed up after 10 years for Guntur Kaaram. The duo previously delivered blockbuster films like Athadu and Khaleja. The first look was released last month and the actor unleashed his mass and action avatar. Sreeleela is playing a key role in the film. Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to be released for Sankranthi 2024. The shoot of the film will be resumed from June 25 after a long time.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde opts out of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s Guntur Kaaram – Here’s why