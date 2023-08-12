Guntur Karaam: Fight masters Ram Lakshman replaced from Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' film?

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Karaam have been facing a lot of uncertainties ever since its inception. Several cast and crew of the film, who were announced initially, are walking out of the film and the reasons are unknown. After the female lead and Cinematographer, it is reported that the fight master, Ram Lakshman have exited from the film.

According to reports, fight masters Ram Lakshman are out of Mahesh Babu starrer. From the next shooting schedule, the fight masters will be changed. The reason for the duo opting for the film is not known. But it is said that date issues might be the reason. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.

Prior to Ram Lakshman, KGF fight masters Anbairv were roped in to shoot action scenes but they were replaced by Ram Lakshman. It was reportedly that Mahesh Babu was not satisfied with the action sequences and asked the team to change them.



Changes in Guntur Kaaram cast and crew

Recently, reports also claimed that PS Vinod, the Cinematographer of the film has also been replaced. Manoj Paramahamsa has reportedly replaced P S Vinod as the cinematographer of Guntur Kaaram. There has been no official confirmation regarding the news from either the film’s team or Vinod.

Earlier to this, Pooja Hegde, the female lead of Guntur Karaam, walked out due to constant changes in the script and shoot. Later, the makers welcomed Meenakshii on board as the second lead while Pooja's role will be played by Sreeleela in the film. However, an official confirmation is awaited. S Thaman, who is a music composer, was also reported that he opted out of the film. However, he dismissed the rumors.

About Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu teamed with director Trivikram Srinivas after a decade. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Guntur Kaaram is slated for a Sankranthi 2024 release.

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Guntur Karaam release two special posters. At 12 AM, at midnight, the makers unveiled a mass poster of the Superstar from the film to wish him. Later in the day, yet another poster of the actor was released.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar return from Europe vacation with kids Sitara and Gautam; VIDEO