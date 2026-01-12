Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release: When and where to watch Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah’s comedy crime caper online

Gurram Paapi Reddy was released in theaters on December 19, 2025, with Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. The movie is now all set to make its debut on the streaming platform. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Gurram Paapi Reddy?

Gurram Paapi Reddy is slated to release on the OTT platform ZEE5. The film is scheduled to begin streaming on January 16, 2026. The official update was shared by the platform on its social media handle.

Sharing the announcement, the platform wrote, “If you are not yet, GET READY for GURRAM PAAPI REDDY! Premieres 16th January.”

Here’s the official post:

Official trailer and plot of Gurram Paapi Reddy

Gurram Paapi Reddy is a comedy crime caper that follows the story of a man named Gurram Paapi (played by Naresh Agastya). He is forced to file for bankruptcy after his chit fund company incurs substantial losses, leaving him financially struggling.

Around the same time, he meets Soudamini, a woman who aspires to become a doctor but has lost her money. As both relate to being cheated out of their savings, they are joined by a few other friends, forming a gang.

As the group plans to transport a dead body to a specific location in exchange for a fortune, their plan goes hilariously wrong, landing them in a series of unexpected and chaotic situations. The film explores how things spiral out of control and whether they manage to escape in time.

Cast and crew of Gurram Paapi Reddy

Gurram Paapi Reddy stars Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah, Yogi Babu, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Brahmanandam Kanneganti, Vamshidhar Goud, Jeevan Kumar, John Vijay, Mottai Rajendran, and several others in key roles.

Directed by Murali Manohar, the film is written by Poorna Prajna MV, with dialogues penned by Niranjan Ramireddy. The comedy drama is produced by Jayakanth Bobby, Venu Gopal Saddi, and Amar Burra, with music and background score composed by Krishna Saurabh.

Arjun Raja has handled the film’s cinematography, while Karthika Srinivas has served as the editor.

