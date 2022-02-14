Gurthunda Seethakalam Trailer: Satyadev, Tamannaah Bhatia are on a quest to find true love & life partner

Tamannaah Bhatia and Satyadev are teaming up for a romantic entertainer titled Gurthunda Seethakalam. Today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the makers unveiled the trailer and it is a perfect romantic. The film is a story of a young guy who reminisces about his love life and the heartbreaks he endured in his quest to find true love.

Gurthunda Seethakalam is now one of the most awaited films and is the remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail. The original film had Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj in the lead roles.

Gurthunda Seethakalam is directed and is bankrolled by Nagasekhar along with Bhavana Ravi under the Nagashekar Movies banner. Megha Akash and Kavya Shetty will be seen in crucial roles. M.M. Keeravani’s son, Kala Bhairava is composing the music of Gurthunda Seethakalam.

