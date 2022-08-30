Gurtunda Seetakalam: SatyaDev, Tamannaah Bhatia tell their 'magical' love saga in new poster; Film out Sept 23

Tamannaah Bhatia and Satyadev starrer romantic entertainer Gurthunda Seethakalam has been making headlines for some time now. Now, finally, the movie buffs will get a chance to witness the love saga on the big screen on the 23rd of September this year. Sharing the thrilling news, the F3 actress wrote on Instagram "Love stories are always magical, and this time is no exception...Embrace our #GurtundaSeetakalam in theatres on 23rd September 2022."

Made under the direction of Nagasekhar, the project will follow the life of a middle-aged software employee ( SatyaDev ), who is on a quest to find true love. The film unfolds his romantic relationships at different stages of his life. The journey takes an unexpected turn when he has to choose his life partner among all his love interests.

Check out the post below:

Gurthunda Seethakalam is an official Telugu remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail. The original flick featured Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj in the lead. Jointly backed by Bhavana Ravi, Nagasekhar, and Ramarao Chintapalli, actors Megha Akash and Kavya Shetty will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Renowned composer M.M. Keeravani’s son, Kala Bhairava has scored the music for Gurthunda Seethakalam. While Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has headed the editing department, Satya Hegde has looked after the camera work of the movie.

Furthermore, Tamannaah Bhatia will lead Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer. This coming-of-age feel-good movie has been set against the backdrop of the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India, Asola Fatepur. The F2 actress will essay the role of a female bouncer in the venture financed by the banners Star Studios and Junglee Pictures. Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid will also do crucial roles in the film slated for an OTT release also on the 23rd of September this year.