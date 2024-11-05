Guruprasad suicide case: Karnataka police seize four mobile phones, two tablets and more from the Kannada filmmaker's apartment

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

The Madanayakanahalli police in Bengaluru have begun an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to Kannada director Guruprasad's death. According to a report by News 18, the authorities looked for potential clues, including a suicide note, in his apartment but couldn't find any. However, they found a laptop, along with two tablets and four mobile phones, from his residence.

The investigators of the case have sent the evidence to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis. The officials believe that the electronic devices might contain some incriminating evidence that can help them with the case.

According to the report, any videos recorded on mobile phones shortly before his passing may provide insights into the circumstances of his death.

The Madanayakanahalli police have made it a priority to examine Guruprasad’s mobile phones. They are currently focusing on analyzing call logs from the past month. As per the report, their goal is to review his call history, message threads, and WhatsApp conversations to uncover any patterns that might point to external pressures or concerns leading up to his death. Investigators are especially interested in identifying any recurring contacts that could suggest undue influence.

Moreover, the police officials are also planning to go through Guruprasad's bank account to ascertain his financial situation. This is because his wife, Sumithra, had told the investigators that the filmmaker was under a lot of debt due to his filmmaking venture.

Advertisement

"There was no sign of an intruder, and the door was locked from the inside. His wife mentioned he was facing financial difficulties as he had accumulated significant debt due to his filmmaking ventures, which may have been a contributing factor," a senior police officer stated, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Guruprasad was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his home in Karnataka on November 3.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, if you or your loved ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse, then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

ALSO READ: Who was Guruprasad? Here's everything you need to know about Kannada filmmaker who died by alleged suicide