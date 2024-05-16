Guruvayoorambala Nadayil Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph starrer

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph's latest film, Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, has finally made its way to the silver screen on May 16, 2024. Directed by the talented Vipin Das, known for the hit film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, this comedy flick promises to be a delightful treat, revolving around the events of a wedding.

Now that the film is finally playing in theaters, let's see what people on the internet have to say about it. The reactions to the movie have started pouring in, so take a look at these Twitter posts before making up your mind about watching it on the big screens.

Check out netizens' reaction to Prithviraj-Basil starrer Guruvayoorambala Nadayil

Based on the responses of Twitter users, it appears that Guruvayoorambala Nadayil has impressed a large number of viewers. Many are hailing it as a fantastic and hilarious film, perfect for a fun-filled family viewing experience.

Many internet users are praising the first half of the movie for being a thrilling experience filled with high points. They are appreciating the comedic timing and acting skills of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, highlighting how well their chemistry and bromance are portrayed. On the other hand, some viewers have criticized the slow-paced storytelling in certain parts of the film.

Additionally, a number of viewers have praised the first half of the movie as superior to the second half. Some social media users mentioned that the latter part of the film failed to maintain the same momentum as the beginning, resulting in an average viewing experience. One user even criticized the climax of the film for not meeting expectations and being cringeworthy at times.

More about Guruvayoorambala Nadayil

Guruvayoorambala Nadayil is a Malayalam language comedy entertainer starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The movie also features an ensemble cast of Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, Jagadish, Baiju Santhosh, Irshad, Rekha, and many more in key roles.

The film directed by Vipin Das and written by Deepu Pradeep revolves around a wedding and how forces are trying to ruin the whole thing. The movie is co-produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions with music being composed by Ankit Menon.

