GV Prakash Kumar BREAKS SILENCE on performing alongside Saindhavi at concerts after divorce

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi parted ways last year after 11 years of marriage. Despite going their separate ways, they have continued to perform together at concerts. While some people on the internet were happy to see them together, others raised questions about their collaborations post-divorce.

In a recent interview with Cinema Vikatan, GV Prakash was asked to address the situation and clarify matters for his fans. Responding to the query, he mentioned that they respect each other and maintain a professional approach when it comes to their shared passion. "We are extreme professionals, and we have respect for each other," the composer said.

In December last year, Saindhavi performed the song Pirai Thedum from the romantic drama Mayakkam Enna, starring Dhanush, alongside GV Prakash. Originally sung by the pair in 2011, the rendition brought back memories and deeply moved fans.

As the composer played the piano, Saindhavi impressed the audience with a soulful rendition on stage. A video capturing the emotional performance quickly went viral and prompted netizens to share their reactions across social media.

"Pirai Thedum song hits really hard now, especially after their separation," wrote a fan, while another posted on X, "Is it me or do #GVPrakash and #Saindhavi have tears in their eyes every time they are performing a song together in GVP concert."

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi revealed their decision to separate in May last year. In the announcement, the composer shared that the choice was made after careful consideration and stated that they decided to part ways to prioritize their mental well-being.

However, some people on the internet began to fabricate stories about his divorce from Saindhavi. Responding to the same, the latter issued a statement that read, "It’s disheartening to see numerous YouTube videos fabricating stories about the news they’ve received, especially after we requested privacy."

Meanwhile, GV Prakash and Saindhavi are parents to a daughter named Anvi, whom they welcomed in 2020.

