GV Prakash Kumar first look from political entertainer Rebel OUT; looks daunting in movie poster

GV Prakash Kumar is most known for his work as a music director and has even won a National Award for the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru, which stars Suriya in the lead. But, music is not the only talent that he has, as GV Prakash, is also a well-established actor, having featured in close to 20 films.

It was revealed a while back that the music composer-cum-actor would next be featuring in the Tamil film, Rebel, helmed by debutant Nikesh RS. In the latest update, the first look post of the film has been shared by actor Silambarasan TR via social media.

The poster features GV Prakash’s character in a rugged look. He is holding a molotov cocktail, amidst a large crowd that seems to be engaged in a physical fight. The crowd also held up flags and placards, which suggested that he was in a protest site as well. Simbu shared the image on his X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “Here’s the #RebelFirstLook starring @gvprakash! Congratulations GV brother! Best wishes to the entire team!”

GV Prakash first look from movie Rebel OUT

More about the film Rebel

The makers are yet to reveal the entire cast and crew, as well as the plot of the film. The cinematography department for the film is handled by Arun Radhakrishnan. While Vetre Krishnan has been roped in as the editor. Apart from starring as the lead actor, GV Prakash is also composing the music for the film. The film is bankrolled by Studio Green.

GV Prakash on the work front

GV Prakash was last seen composing music for Ravi Teja’s film Tiger Nageswara Rao, helmed by Vamsee. He also starred in a film called Adiyae, which was released early this year.

He also has several films lined up in terms of music, like Captain Miller with Dhanush in the lead, Japan with Karthi in the lead, as well as the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru which features Akshay Kumar in the lead.

ALSO READ: Thangalaan: GV Prakash Kumar drops exciting update about Chiyaan Vikram starrer