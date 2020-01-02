GV Prakash Kumar roped in to compose music for Suriya’s upcoming with Vetrimaaran

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar took to Twitter and announced that he has been roped in as music director for Suriya's next with Vertimaaran, tentatively titled Suriya40.

In yet another exciting news to the fans of actor Suriya, his next film, which will be directed by Vetrimaaran, will have music composition by GV Prakash Kumar. The music director took to Twitter and announced the exciting news, while revealing that this project will be his 75th movie as composer. The film will be produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banner, V Creations.

Taking to Twitter, JV Prakash wrote, “#GV75 Yes my 75th film as a composer is with my most successful director combination @Vetrimaaran ... with @Suriya_offl sir as lead ... produced by Thanu sir @theVcreations #GV75withSuriyaVetriVcreations”. Kalaippuli S Thanu earlier took to Twitter to announce that their production house will bankroll Suriya’s next film, tentatively titled Suriya40, which will be helmed by Vetrimaaran. It is to be noted that GV Prakash is also composing music for Suriya’s upcoming film, Sooraraippottru.

#GV75 Yes my 75th film as a composer is with my most successful director combination @Vetrimaaran ... with @Suriya_offl sir as lead ... produced by Thanu sir @theVcreations #GV75withSuriyaVetriVcreations pic.twitter.com/Lhy6s94MXK — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) January 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the second look poster of Suriya’s Sooraraippottru was revealed yesterday by GV Prakash Kumar. While revealing the poster, the composer also announced that the film’s teaser will be released on January 7. Vetiamaaran on the other hand, is still basking the success of his last movie with Dhanush, Asuran. The film, which also had Manju Warrier and Pasupathi in key roles, was critically acclaimed and it was received well by the audience. Recently, the film had joined the Rs 100 crore club, after it made a tremendous box office hit.

