GV Prakash Kumar shares photo with AR Rahman’s mother; Says his granny will always be their queen

AR Rahman's mother passed away in Chennai on Monday due to age related ailments.

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar took to his Twitter space and shared a photo with his granny and AR Rahman’s mother while saying that she will always be their queen. He shared the photo after the demise news of AR Rahman’s shocked the composer’s fans. Kareema Begum, passed away on Monday at the composer’s residence after battling with age-related ailment for about a year. Media reports also suggested that that AR Rahman had even avoided traveling in the last one year to be around his mother.

While condolence messages are pouring in on the social media platforms, this message from GV Prakash Kumar has made several people emotional. People took to the comments section and expressed how devastating the news was. In the photo, Kareena can be seen on a couch with an adorable tiara on her head. GV Prakash’s wife Saindhavi can also be seen in the photo. He is Kareena Begum's grandson. GV shared another photo, where AR Rahman and the others from the family were also seen with Kareena.

It is also well-known that AR Rahman and his mother shared a close-knit relationship and he has often mentioned that it was his mother who channelised him towards music after the sudden demise of Rahman's father RK Sekhar, who was also a composer. Kareena Begum was survived by her daughters AR Reihana, Ishrath Qadri, Fathima Shekhar apart from AR Rahman.

