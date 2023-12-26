GV Prakash Kumar spills beans on Sivakathikeyan’s SK 21; says it’ll be big news

Sivakarthikeyan, who is gearing up for the release of his next film Ayalaan is also currently shooting for the tentatively titled film SK 21 directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy.

Speaking about the film with Cinema Vikatan, SK 21’s music composer GV Prakash Kumar recently said that the film’s script is a beautiful one. The composer-turned-actor said that the film is an emotional biopic and is an important film. He added that both he and Kamal Haasan liked the script very much highlighting that Rajkumar is an underrated talent and that this film will give him a big reach.

GV Prakash Kumar on SK 21

Along with his take on Sivakarthikeyan’s next film, GV Prakash Kumar also highlighted that he has recently finished a song for the film and it has been sent for the shoot. He added that he has tried a different set of combinations in vocals this time and considers it to be big news if everything goes well.

SK 21, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under the banner of his production company Raaj Kamal Films International. Rajkumar has previously directed the film Rangoon in 2017 starring Gautham Karthik and Sana Makbul in the leading roles.

The film was the fifth joint venture of AR Murugadoss Productions and Fox Star Studios and became the first hit film in Gautham’s career. Moreover, SK 21 also marks the first collaboration of GV Prakash Kumar and Sivakarthikeyan, although they were supposed to collaborate previously in 2013 for the film Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga but GV Prakash had to back out from the project due to prior commitments with Yuvan Shankar Raja stepping into the project.

GV Prakash Kumar’s lineups

Besides SK 21, GV Prakash Kumar is also serving as the music composer for films like Captain Miller, Thangalaan, Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, Kalvan, Siren, Rebel, Soorarai Potru remake with Akshay Kumar, DeAr, Kingston, Suriya 43 and Chiyaan 62.

Along with musical lineups, he will also be starring in the films like Rebel, Kalvan, Kingston, and DeAr.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in the film Ayalaan, a science fiction film written and directed by R Ravikumar. The film features Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles with a release slated for 12th January 2024 during Pongal.

Moreover, along with SK 21 alongside Sai Pallavi, it was also earlier confirmed that Sivakarthikeyan will be collaborating with director AR Murugadoss for a film tentatively called SK 23, which will be the director’s next project after 2020’s Superstar Rajinikanth film Darbar. There are also rumors that Sivakarthikeyan is in talks to star alongside Rajinikanth in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film Thalaivar 171.

