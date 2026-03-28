GV Prakash Kumar teases many surprises in Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons: ‘We have only revealed half in teaser…’

Suriya is all set to appear in the lead role in the romantic drama Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Lucky Baskhar filmmaker Venky Atluri. Now, the movie’s composer, GV Prakash Kumar , has revealed that the film contains several surprising elements and that only half of it has been revealed in the teaser.

GV Prakash Kumar about Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons

Speaking with Cinema Vikatan, the actor-musician said, “There are a lot of surprises in Vishwanath and Sons; we have only revealed half of it in the teaser. In fact, after Lucky Baskhar, I called Suriya sir and asked him to do a film with Venky Atluri.”

GVP added, “The output has come out in very good quality. It has a lot of scope for music. We have tapped into a genre that Suriya sir’s female audience will love. When I was in school, I used to enjoy Ghajini, that’s how we see Suriya sir, but even now, he carries the same charm.”

More about Vishwanath and Sons

Vishwanath and Sons follows the story of Sanjay Vishwanath, a 40-year-old disciplined international pistol shooter. As his life progresses, it takes a turn when he becomes a mentor to a young woman with a wild nature and chaotic behavior. However, she soon develops feelings for him, leading to an unexpected and intense tale of romance despite the significant age gap.

Whether Sanjay reciprocates his mentee’s feelings and what unfolds in their lives are explored in the film. With Suriya in the lead, the movie features Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, with actors Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar playing key roles.

While more details about the movie have not yet been made public, it is expected to hit the big screens in July 2026.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya is next set to appear on the big screen in his long-awaited fantasy actioner Karuppu. Directed by RJB, the film follows the story of a supernatural, mythical deity who manifests in the physical world to fend off wrongdoers. With Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead, the movie is slated to release in theaters on May 14, 2026.

Moreover, the actor is also working on his next project, tentatively titled Suriya47, directed by Jithu Madhavan.

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