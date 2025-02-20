GV Prakash REACTS to dating rumors with co-star being reason behind divorce from Saindhavi: ‘We don’t even...’

GV Prakash recently broke the silence on frequent rumors of dating his co-star Divya Bharathi and revealed how people have wrongly assumed that she was the reason behind his divorce from ex-wife Saindhavi.

Speaking with Galatta recently, GV Prakash mentioned that ever since his film Bachelor with Divya Bharathi, rumors about the two of them dating each other started doing the rounds.

The actor-turned-composer clarified that Divya was just his colleague and he had no connection with her whatsoever beyond the shooting floor.

He said, “After Bachelor, they are talking as if both of us are dating. We have nothing to do with each other and meet only in the shooting spot. They’re my proper colleagues. And they don’t even meet outside our floor." He went on to address the trolls and said, "But the troopers will tell you that it’s your fault. We have nothing to do with each other.”

Not just GV Prakash, Divya Bharathi also addressed the matter and revealed how people were quick to tag her as the reason behind GV Prakash’s divorce. She mentioned getting messages from fans and finding her responsible for the former’s marital spat.

Divya explained that at the end of the day she did feel bad about it but understood the situation since some things are way beyond her control.

Advertisement

Moreover, she added how after GV Prakash did a concert with his former wife recently, she became a soft target of more trolls. She stated that people used to blame her for ruining someone’s life.

For the unversed, GV Prakash and Saindhavi announced mutually separating from one another back in May 2024.