GV Prakash RELEASES teaser of Maara theme from Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar on Monday took to social media and released a teaser of Maara theme from Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. In the video, actor Suriya can be seen crooning his voice for the theme, while GV Prakash can be seen composing it. GV Prakash also revealed that the most talked-about Maara Theme from the movie will be released soon. The makers of the film released the film’s teaser on January 7th.

Directed by Sudha K Prasad, Soorarai Pottru will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. The shooting was wrapped up a while back and the movie is all set for a summer 2020 release. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will make his maiden Kollywood film with Sorrarai Pottru. He will be seen playing the role of main antagonist in the film. So far, the makers have revealed two posters of the film and both of them look promising. When the teaser was released, it took social media by storm.

#maaratheme mixing on process ... will be released as single very very soon @Suriya_offl vocals ... @TherukuralArivu lyrics ... #SooraraiPottru — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) January 17, 2020

Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead, while Karunas, Kaali Venkat, will be playing key supporting roles in the film. Soorarai Pottru is Bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively. Award-winning international stunt choreographer Greg Powell has choreographed stunts for the film. He is known for his works in notable Hollywood films such as Fast and Furious 6, Skyfall, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (1&2), The Bourne Ultimatum, Lost in Space, among the others.

