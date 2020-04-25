GV Prakash REVEALS details about sequels to Selvaraghavan’s Aayirathil Oruvan

While having a media interaction with his fans on social media, music composer GV Prakash Kumar opened up about the sequel to Selvaraghavan's Aayirathil Oruvan.

One of the most favourite cult classics of Kollywood fans is undoubtedly Aayirathil Oruvan. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film had Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Karthi, Reema Sen and Andrea Jeremiah as the lead actors. The film, which is a fantasy based on Chola Kingdom, was critically acclaimed. At a time when fans have been talking about the film in the recent past, GV Prakash Kumar, who composed music for the film, opened up on the sequels to the film.

While having an interaction with his fans on social media, he answered several questions by his fans. When a fan asked him about the Aayirathil Oruvan, the music composer stated that the makers had originally planned to release the film in two parts. However, since it did not fetch the anticipated profit, talks about the sequels was never brought up. He also stated that the director would have released third and fourth parts too, if the film had a decent run in theatres.

It should be noted that the sequel of Aayirathil Oruvan was brought up by several celebrities including Parthiban and Dhanush. While Parthiban stated that he would be happy to work for the sequel, Dhanush said that there could be no sequel to Aayirathil Oruvan without him. Meanwhile, on the work front, GV Prakash Kumar has composed music for Suriya’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru. In a recent piece of news, it was revealed that he will be composing music for Suriya’s next film, Vaadivaasal too.

Credits :YouTube

