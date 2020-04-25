GV Prakash’s next film Jail to have a song crooned by Dhanush and Aditi Rao Hydari

GV Prakash Kumar, while having a social media interaction with his fans, revealed that Dhanush and Aditi Rao Hydari have sung a song in his next film Jail.

While having an interaction with his fans on social media, music composer GV Prakash Kumar revealed that Kollywood actor Dhanush has rendered his voice for a song in the latter’s next film. Along with Dhanush, Aditi Rao Hydari has also sung the romantic number. Titled Kaathodu Kaathaanen, the song is from GV Prakash’s next film Jail. In the video, he also said that Dhanush is his good friend and this song will be a special one, even though Dhanush has rendered his voice for many of his films.

Meanwhile, GV has a dozen films in his kitty as an actor, including Bachelor and Jail. Other than acting, he is also composing some high-profile projects as a music composer. He has composed music for Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru and 's Thalaivi. He has been posting updates about his next films on his Twitter space. In a recent piece of news, it was revealed that he will be composing music for Suriya’s next film, Vaadivaasal too.

Team Vaadivaasal has also kicked-start their pr work, according to the film’s music composer GV Prakash Kumar. Taking to Twitter, he stated that they have started the audio works of the film and that his composition for the film will be more special, adding that the sound quality will be unique in the film. GV Prakash made the headlines recently after he announced on social about the arrival of his newborn baby girl.

Credits :YouTube

