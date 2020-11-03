  1. Home
  2. entertainment

GV Prakash shares PHOTO with Dhanush as they both catch up in Gym; Says he’s on a ‘buddy training’ mode

GV Prakash took to his Twitter space and shared a photo with Dhanush as they both trained in the gym together.
10340 reads Mumbai
Music composer GV Prakash Kumar took to his Twitter space and shared a photo with Dhanush while revealing that they both were training together in the gym. In the photo, they both were seen posing for a selfie. GV Prakash composed music for Dhanush’s Asuran, which released in 2019. All the songs in the film turned out to be huge hits. Recently, it was announced that Malavika Mohanan will be leading lady for Dhanush’s upcoming film D43, which will also has music composed by GV Prakash.

Directed by Karthick Naren, Prakash had earlier revealed that he had finished composing music for the film. Meanwhile, GV Prakash has composed music for Suriya’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru, which is all set to have a direct release on Amazon Prime. It goes without saying that the songs had an amazing reach.

See the post here:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Suriya looks dapper in ethnic wear as he attends Sudha Kongara's daughter's wedding

On the other hand, Dhanush will be next seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram. The film was wrapped up recently and Santosh Narayanan has composed music. Produced by Y NOT Studios, the film was supposed to hit the big screens on May 1. Recent reports suggested that the makers have decided to wait for theatrical release even though several OTT platforms held talks with Dhanush to release the film digitally. His film with Mari Selvaraj titled Karnan was also wrapped up recently. According to the most recent reports, he will be joining hands with Vetrimaaran yet again for a film.

Credits :Deccan Herald

